Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $264.57 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Decred has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $264.57 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.73 or 0.00038519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00126911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007967 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,818,135 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

