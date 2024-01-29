DEI (DEI) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, DEI has traded up 2% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $151.24 million and $29.35 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00157685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

