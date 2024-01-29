Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading Up 4.4%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Dialight Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.
About Dialight
Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dialight
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.