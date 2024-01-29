DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Reaches $130.98 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $130.98 million and $3.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,134.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00158760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00558965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00384979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00168903 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,793,287,417 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

