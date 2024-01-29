Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.48 and last traded at $123.20. 2,517,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,552,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.53.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

