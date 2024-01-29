Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE DFN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.41. 404,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,675. Dividend 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The company has a market cap of C$637.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

