Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE DFN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.41. 404,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,675. Dividend 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The company has a market cap of C$637.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
