DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 964,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after buying an additional 487,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 922,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

