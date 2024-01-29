Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.63. Approximately 10,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Edenred Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

