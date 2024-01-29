Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Up 44.7% in January

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

