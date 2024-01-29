Elliot Cooperstone Sells 32,693 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 32,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $89,578.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,357 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $113,318.18.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 35,808 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $101,694.72.

On Monday, January 22nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $232,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of CANO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 373,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The company had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99,928 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

