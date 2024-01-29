EnerCare (TSE:ECI) Stock Price Down 0%

EnerCare Inc. (TSE:ECI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.99 and last traded at C$28.99. 373,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 411,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

EnerCare Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88.

EnerCare Company Profile

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

