EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

EPR stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

