Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-$0.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ELS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.88. 1,665,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Further Reading

