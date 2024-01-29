Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.72.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ossiam grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
