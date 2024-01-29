Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $91.09 million and approximately $336,335.92 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00159088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.79 or 0.00560195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00385073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00168999 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,027,812 coins and its circulating supply is 73,027,512 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

