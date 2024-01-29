Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 390,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 277,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Euro Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.