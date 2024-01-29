Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLWT

Euro Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 3,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.