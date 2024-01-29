Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Euro Tech Stock Up 0.7 %
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
