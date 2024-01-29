Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.29 on Monday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.
About Extendicare
