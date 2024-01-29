F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$12.40-12.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.39.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.37. 1,095,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,896. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $185.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.33.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in F5 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 53,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

