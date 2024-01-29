Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Short Interest Update

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Feutune Light Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLFV. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,683,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLFV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,666. Feutune Light Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

