Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

FDUS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.63. 243,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,588. The company has a market cap of $558.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

