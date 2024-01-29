First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.04

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $113.04, with a volume of 60639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.82.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

