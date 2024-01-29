First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.04

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $113.04, with a volume of 60639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.82.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.