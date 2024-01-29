First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.69

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 250709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,950. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,745,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 668,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,940,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,755,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

