FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $296.63

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The company traded as high as $296.63 and last traded at $296.63, with a volume of 158776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

