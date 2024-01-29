FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 608,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 210,672 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $23.51.

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

