Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $757.11 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Gala has a total market cap of $757.11 million and $47.93 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,829,021,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,540,955,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

