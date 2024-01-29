Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) were up 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
