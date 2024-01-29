Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $89,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Asia I Acquisition alerts:

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAQ remained flat at $10.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.