GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.08. 117,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 370,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in GeoPark by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
