GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.08. 117,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 370,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GPRK

GeoPark Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $511.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in GeoPark by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.