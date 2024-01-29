Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 947,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,732. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNL

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.