Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.18

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 192577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $677.49 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,555 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

