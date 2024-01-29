Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 0.7 %

GRP.U opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

