Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Harmonic Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 2,662,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 378.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

