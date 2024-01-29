Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.060-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.8 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.720 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 2,660,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

