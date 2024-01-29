Head to Head Contrast: ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) versus Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Bonterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $640,000.00 4.60 -$6.52 million N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.47 $60.78 million $0.94 3.96

Bonterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 14.53% 9.44% 4.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ReNeuron Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ReNeuron Group and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 22.72%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than ReNeuron Group.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats ReNeuron Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized vesicles secreted by stem cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

