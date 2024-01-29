Hedera Trading 5% Higher This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $34.00 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.89119 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07344352 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $29,467,246.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

