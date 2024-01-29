HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.
About HemaCare
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
