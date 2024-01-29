IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Up 46.5% in January

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 202,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IceCure Medical stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.38. 107,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.73. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. Analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

