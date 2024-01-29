ICON 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.05 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, ICON has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $224.72 million and $8.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 977,995,038 coins and its circulating supply is 977,995,040 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 977,967,129.6045153 with 977,967,448.6230468 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22310071 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $2,699,531.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

