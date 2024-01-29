IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,100 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF remained flat at $27.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

