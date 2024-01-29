Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

IFNNY stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.99. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2547 per share. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

