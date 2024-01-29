Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
IFNNY stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.99. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.46.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
