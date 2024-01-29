Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $427.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,502,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,219,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

