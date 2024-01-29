Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.87

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.87 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 64717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 934.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 839.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,244.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 877,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,938,000 after purchasing an additional 812,393 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,098,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,646,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

