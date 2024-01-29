Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.51. 5,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,053. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

