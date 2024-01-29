iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.54

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 457284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

