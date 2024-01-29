iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.50

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 9472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.