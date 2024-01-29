iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.50

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 9472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
