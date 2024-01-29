iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.48

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.48 and last traded at $97.84, with a volume of 712350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

