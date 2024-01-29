iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.77

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.77 and last traded at $101.98, with a volume of 113170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,394,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

