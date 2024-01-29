iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.77

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.77 and last traded at $135.76, with a volume of 162733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.07.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

