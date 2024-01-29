iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.49

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.49 and last traded at $119.49, with a volume of 46854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

